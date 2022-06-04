Selling CCI unit as scrap is wicked act of Centre: Thamminneni

Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

CPI (M) state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram takes part in a protest staged by CCI Sadhana committee in Adilabad on Saturday.

Adilabad: The Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadhram termed as a ‘wicked act’ the union government’s decision to sell the sick unit of Cement Corporation of India as scrap.

After visting the plant here on Saturday, Veerabhadram said that the Centre either should operate the unit or give lands back to farmers as per an agreement made at the time of acquiring the lands. He demanded that the union government disclose the reason behind its move to dispose of the unit. He wondered as to why it decided to sell the unit even as the district was conducive to run the plant.

The CPI M leader said that the unit has many opportunities and resources loke sufficient availability of water, supply of coal, road and rail connectivity. Similarly, there is a growing demand for cement in the country. But, the Centre was not sincere to operate the unit even as the state government was ready to extend all support, he charged. Veerabhadram, appreciating the efforts of the State government, was all praise for a committee which was protesting demanding revival of the CCI for six months.

He demanded the centre to respond to one of the three proposals of Telangana including waiving debts of the unit and offering incentives, to operate it by sharing the value with the State and to hand it over to the state government.

He stated that a round table meeting would be organized to discuss the action plan to protect the unit by inviting all parties in Hyderabad in a week. He observed that the cement manufacturer would play a vital role for the growth of Adilabad district. He stated that movement would be intensified to mount pressure on the union government.

The CCI Sadhana committee convener Darshanala Mallesh, co-convener Vijjagiri Narayana, members Arun Kumar, Aravind, Konda Ramesh, Rafeeq and many others were present.

