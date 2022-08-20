Send strong message to Delhi using vote as weapon: KCR urges Munugode people

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:51 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Photo: Twitter

Munugode: Going ballistic against the BJP Government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Munugode bypoll was not about an individual or party’s cause but was about Telangana’s welfare and urged the people to send a strong message to New Delhi using vote as their weapon.

“A vote to BJP in the bypoll will result in installation of meters for motors at farm wells. Do you want BJP, which installs meters or TRS which is fighting against installation of meters? Think wisely,” Chandrashekhar Rao said at the Munugode Praja Deevena Sabha on Saturday.

Assuring that he would oppose installation of meters till his last breath, the Chief Minister stated that Central Government had failed to ensure people’s welfare and was only focused about corporate giants’ growth.

Several Public Sector Undertakings, airports, banks, gas companies and other assets were sold and now the BJP Government was after farmers and usurping their lands to handover to promote corporate farming, he said.

“Farmers, tenant farmers and farm labourers should be cautious and youth, households, intellectuals should discuss these conspiracies in detail in the villages” said the Chief Minister.

Telangana Government extends Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24 hour quality power supply to the farming community. It had also staged dharna against the Central Government in New Delhi for failing to procure the paddy produced in the State.

“If BJP wins, all these welfare schemes will be abolished. Do you want BJP which extends Rs.600 monthly pension in Gujarat or TRS which offers Rs.2016 monthly pension” asked Chandrashekhar Rao evoking “TRS Zindabad” slogans from the audience.

Reminding that Munugode and entire Nalgonda district was plagued with fluoride issue and World Health Organisation’s warnings were not considered by any party or government in the past, the Chief Minister said the issue was fixed only after Telangana formation through supply of safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha programme.

It has been eight years, Telangana Government has been appealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refer the River Krishna water sharing disputes issue to the tribunal but the Central Government failed to do so, he said.

Once the water share was finalized, Telangana Government would plan and execute more projects to supply sufficient water. Already Basavapur project was ready and water supply would commence after rainy season, he explained.

He launched a scathing attack on the local BJP leaders, especially former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for failing to take up the long-pending issues with Central Government.

“Local BJP leaders are extending dhol and bhaja welcome to union Home Minister Amit Shah for tomorrow’s public meeting but I demand him to deliver the Central Government’s stand on River Krishna water sharing issue” said the Chief Minister.

Recalling that Central Government does not reply to Telangana’s demands, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister had failed to reply to his 20 questions during President’s elections as well.

Welcoming the CPI’s decision to support ruling TRS party in the Munugode bypoll, he said active and progressive powers were joining hands to fight against the BJP Government’s anti-people policies. He said the partnership between CPI and TRS should not be confined to the bypoll and announced that CPM too would join the coalition in a couple of months.

The Chief Minister said under BJP’s rule, no single project was constructed and Dalits, women, agriculture and no other sector had benefited.

In New Delhi, there was insufficient supply of power and water and the BJP was unable to stomach the fact Telangana was the only State, which supplies 24 hours quality power supply, he pointed out.

The Central Government’s only agenda was to usurp power from States and dethrone other party’s Governments and threaten opposition party leaders with ED raids, he said, adding “People should discuss the golmaal behind conducting Munugude bypoll and for whose benefit”

Stressing that a vote to Congress would go waste, the Chief Minister in a sarcastic jibe at the Prime Minister wanted the Munugode people to pray to cylinders and power meters before casting their votes in the elections.

Observing that the Prime Minister’s arrogance and anti-people policies would turn his own enemy, Chandrashekhar Rao said “It is time to dethrone the Prime Minister Modi’s Government and chase BJP away from the country,”

Earlier in the meeting, the CPI State unit declared its support to the ruling TRS party.

CPI State Assistant Secretary Palla Venkat Reddy said even if the Prime Minister and the union Home Minister personally campaigned in Munugude, BJP would not win the elections and stressed that TRS victory was a formality in the bypoll.

The decision to extend support to TRS was not instantaneous or Munugode centric. The Chief Minister had held meetings with CPI national and State level leaders on the need to dethrone BJP from power in the country, he added.