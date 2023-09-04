| Senior Advocate Harish Salve Gets Married For The Third Time

Senior Advocate Harish Salve gets married for the third time

Harish Salve married Trina in an affluent ceremony. The list of attendees had prominent names like Nita Ambani and Lalit Modi, among others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

New Delhi: Senior lawyer Harish Salve got married for the third time, in London on Sunday.

He married Trina in an affluent ceremony. The list of attendees had prominent names like Nita Ambani and Lalit Modi, among others.

Senior lawyer Harish Salve got married for the third time, in London on Sunday.

He married Trina in an affluent ceremony. The list of attendees had prominent names like Nita Ambani and Lalit Modi, among others.