Senior couple from Asifabad shines in international walking competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 07:18 PM

Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Prabhakar Rao felicitating the couple.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Vairagade Shakuntala and her husband Anand Rao from Buruguguda village won the second and fifth prizes in the 5-km walking category at the International Masters Athletics Championship-2024 held at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh from July 5 to 7. They were felicitated by Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Prabhakar Rao here on Monday.

Shakuntla, aged 48, walked the distance in 70 minutes and bagged the second prize, competing with veteran participants from several parts of the world. Rao (56) got the prize by reaching the distance in 67 minutes. They were congratulated by Prabhakar for shining in the global event and bringing recognition to the district. Prabhakar assured them of all support.

An auto-rickshaw driver by profession, Anand Rao bagged the gold medal in the 10 km walking competition by accomplishing the target in 56 minutes at a national-level masters athletics championship organized in Hyderabad in January. Shakuntala clinched gold medals in another event by walking a distance of 10 km in the past. They said that they had been participating in various walking competitions for quite a long time.