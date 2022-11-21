Senior journalist Ilapavuluri Murali Mohan Rao passes away

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:11 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: Senior journalist Ilapavuluri Murali Mohan Rao passed away in Ongole in the early hours of Monday. He was 68.

The body was being shifted to Hyderabad for cremation, according to his son Pramod.

Also Read Woman journalist killed in road accident in Hyderabad

In a statement, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the sudden death of Murali Mohan Rao and termed it unfortunate. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He recalled the services of Murali Mohan Rao and his hard-hitting articles, analysis and discussions.

The Chief Minister said Rao was a well-wisher of Telugu people and strongly supported Telangana statehood.