Woman journalist killed in road accident in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A journalist was killed in a road accident at Hayathnagar on Saturday early hours.

According to the police, the victim Nivedita Sooraj (26) working with Etv Bharat was on her way to Ramoji Film City in the morning when a speeding car hit the scooty she was going on.

“The victim was crossing the road to board a bus and was accompanied by her colleague Sonali Chawre. A speeding car hit the victim and she flung into the air and fell on the ground. Death was instant for her,” said an official of Hayathnagar police station.

The police registered a case and took the driver of the car into custody. The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem examination and later handed over to the family after autopsy.