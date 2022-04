Senior Men Hockey India: Rama Krishna to lead Telangana hockey team

Published Date - 05:44 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: B Rama Krishna will lead the State hockey team in the upcoming 12th Senior Men Hockey India Nationals scheduled to be held in Bhopal from April 9 to 17. The team will leave for Bhopal on April 7 from Hyderabad.

Team: B Rama Krishna (Captain), K Narsing Rao, L Aravind, CH Jayavardhan, M Vineeth, A Bharat Kumar, P Rakesh, S Sandeep, G Aditya Sagar, G Sai Kumar, Shaik Abdul Moiz, Firoz Bin Farhajh, R Mahesh Reddy, Habeeb Hamza al Saqqaf, G Laxman, B Rakesh, B Kranthi Kumar, CH Ravi Teja; Coach: S Surinder Singh; Manager: Habeeb Mohammed.

