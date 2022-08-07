Senior scribe Sivadas Sreevatsan passes away

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:53 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Srivadas Sreevatsan (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Senior journalist Sivadas Sreevatsan passed away on Sunday. He was 60 and survived by wife and son.

Popularly known as Vatsan among his friends and journalist circles, he suffered a head injury and was admitted in a hospital in Kozhikode where he died while undergoing treatment.

He retired as Associate Editor from Telangana Today. He started his career on the sports desk in Deccan Chronicle in Vijayawada. After a stint in the sports desk at The Hindu he returned to Indian Express Coimbatore as the news editor. Basically a sports journalist he also took avid interest in films also. Later he took over as the News Editor, The Hindu, Hyderabad.

Vatsan held several responsible positions while working with The Hindu. He joined Telangana Today as Associate Editor before retiring in 2021.