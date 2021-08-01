Sensor system to conserve power at Vasalamarry

The gram panchayat officials installed the sensor system recently in the village to bring down the electricity charges on street lighting

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Vasalamarry village that was adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has moved a step ahead to become a model village by installing Light Dependent Resistor (LDR) sensors to conserve the power in the village.

The gram panchayat officials installed the sensor system recently in the village to bring down the electricity charges on street lighting. The grama panchayat has been paying Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 towards the power charges for the 250 street lights in the village. On coming to know about the LDR sensors developed by Mupparapu Raju, a native of Gopalapuram village in Warangal district, district Collector Pamela Sathpathy took the initiative to install LDR sensors for street lights in Vasalamarry and launched the system recently.

Following the installation of LDR sensors at Vasalamarry, neighbouring villages are now keen on replicating it in their gram panchayats to cut down expenditure.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Mupparapu Raju said it was proud a moment for him when the LDR sensors were installed in the village adopted by the Chief Minister. “This will bring me recognition across the State,” he said adding that street lights remain on for at least four hours beyond the requirement when manually operated. Generally, the staff of the gram panchayat would switch on the lights at 5 pm and switch it off at 7 am which results in four hours of electricity wastage, he said.

He said the LDR sensors, which have a photo-sensor, are fixed to the street lights system. “It automatically detects presence or absence of light to shut off or switch on the main system controlling the street lights. Based on data I collected from electricity metres in these villages, we saw a 35 to 40 per cent drop in their power bills,” he said. The power-saving device has now been installed in 120 villages across the State, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .