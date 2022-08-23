Set up central nursery in each district, PCCF directs officials

Hyderabad: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal directed the forest department officials to set up one Central Nursery in each district and ensure that five saplings were raised in the nurseries.

During a video conference with department officials here on Tuesday, the PCCF said efforts were being made to increase the number of Central nurseries in the State in phased manner.

With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao likely to tour different districts in the coming days, officials discussed on Haritha Haram, forest rejuvenation measures, urban forests parks and forest permissions for different works.

“There should not be any complaints regarding maintenance of urban forest parks. Focus should be laid on sanitation and green cover,” RM Dobriyal said to the officials.

As part of Haritha Haram, measures should be taken to increase the green cover further in the State. Under this initiative, extensive avenue plantation should be taken up on the roadsides across the State, the PCCF directed the officials.

In case any saplings fail to survive, they should be replaced with similar saplings and of same height. Intensify regular and avenue plantation drives on the Rajiv Rahadari, he said to respective district officials.