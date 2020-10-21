Seven arrested for rowdy sheeter’s murder in Hyderabad

The victim, Syed Waheed Ali was allegedly murdered on suspicion that he had turned into a police tipper

Published: 6:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police on Wednesday arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of Syed Waheed Ali, a rowdy sheeter, occurred 10 days ago at Jalpally Lake in Balapur. Ali was allegedly murdered on suspicion that he had turned into a police tipper, police said.

The arrested persons were Shaik Ismail (24), Syed Zaheeruddin (35), Syed Abid (19), Mohd Khaja Shahbaaz (20), Mohd Shabaaz (20), Mohd Omer (20) and Mohd Ameer (20). One suspect, Munni Bee, is absconding.

According to police, Waheed Ali met Shaik Ismail in prison three years ago. After being released from prison, they continued to be friends and met frequently. However, for the last one year, Shaik Ismail grew suspicious that Ali was passing information to the police about his criminal activities and movements due to which the police was continuously keeping a watch on him.

Along with the other suspects, he picked up Ali from his house and after making him drunk, took him to a secluded place where they stabbed him to death. Munni Bee gave them shelter at her rented house, police said.

Shaik Ismail and Syed Zaheerudddin were involved in different cases in Rajendranagar, Santoshnagar, Madhapur and Pahadishareef. All the arrested were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

