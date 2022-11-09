Seven Christian Medical College students suspended in ragging case

Chennai: Seven senior MBBS students of the prestigious Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore were suspended by the college management after they subjected juniors to ragging.

A first-year MBBS student had shared the video in which he and other batch mates were subjected to ragging by seniors. The video, which went viral, depicted the juniors being made to kneel in the mud outside the college hostel and water sprayed from a hose on them.

The junior students were made to do some physical activity in the mud even as water was being sprayed on them.

A junior student, who was subjected to the ragging, told the media persons at Vellore in Tamil Nadu that they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

The post of the first-year MBBS student was tweeted by a doctor and this went viral leading to the management taking action against the senior students.

Seven senior students were suspended from the college and the management has initiated a further probe into their activities.