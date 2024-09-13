Several BRS leaders under house arrest in Hyderabad

Harish Rao placed under house arrest in Nanakramguda, P Sabita Indra Reddy in Srinagar Colony and Talasani Srinivas Yadav in West Maredpally
Hyderabad: Police placed several BRS leaders from the city under house arrest on Friday after they called for a rally and meeting at PAC Chairman Arekapudi Gandhi‘s house in Kukatpally.
Former Ministers Harish Rao was placed under house arrest in Nanakramguda, P Sabitha Indra Reddy in Srinagar Colony and Talasani Srinivas Yadav in West Maredpally.
On the other hand, BRS leaders have decided to attend a rally which will commence from the house of MLC Shambhipur Raju.
In this background, police were heavily deployed at his residence.
Heavy security was also arranged at the residences of Gandhi and Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy.