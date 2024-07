| Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Jharkhand

Several feared trapped as building collapses in Jharkhand, 4 rescued

National Disaster Response Force, which is conducting rescue operation, says one person rescued

By PTI Updated On - 7 July 2024, 11:32 AM

Representational Photo

Deoghar: Several persons were feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand‘s Deoghar district on Sunday morning, officials said.

Four people were rescued from under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for the rescue operation.

Deoghar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ritvik Srivastava said, “Four people have been rescued so far. Few more seem to be still trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is under way.”

The rescued persons have been admitted to Deoghar Sadar Hospital.

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, said that efforts are underway to retrieve the trapped persons.