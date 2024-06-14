Mancherial building collapse: Labourers’ families stage dharna, seek compensation

Say they will continue to protest until the hospital management holds consultations with them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 01:32 PM

Family members of the deceased daily wage earners stage a dharna demanding justice in Mancherial on Friday.

Mancherial: A day after three daily wage earners died when earth of an adjacent building caved in on them while they were building a compound wall for a private hospital, their family members staged a dharna demanding action and compensation here on Friday.

The families and members of the building workers and plumbers’ association blocked traffic for a while, seeking justice and demanding action against the hospital management. They said they would continue to protest until the management holds consultations with them.

On Thursday, three daily wage earners were killed, while another sustained injuries when they were trapped under the debris of an adjacent building which collapsed on them at the Bellampalli Chowrasta here.

The deceased have been identified as Enaka Hanumanthu (45) from Rudrapur, Athram Shankar (42) and Golam Posham (48), both belonging to Babapur village in Chintalamanepalli mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The injured person is Maidam Ramanna, who hails from Gudlabori village in Koutala mandal.

They were excavating earth to construct the basement of a compound wall for a private hospital building. The three got trapped under the debris of the adjacent building when it caved in on them, resulting in their instantaneous death.

Ramanna, who was grievously injured in the mishap, was shifted to a hospital and his condition is learnt to be stable.