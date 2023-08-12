Several injured in Himachal Pradesh bus accident

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation provided details, stating that passengers sustained injuries in an accident involving a bus from the Sundernagar unit en route to Shimla.

12 August 23

Shimla: Four persons were seriously injured and eight suffered minor injuries after a bus on its way to Shimla met with an accident on Saturday morning.

The cause of the accident is said to be road damage in the Mandi district

The injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital.

Further information is awaited.

Meanwhile, the Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was shut after a landslide in the State’s Solan district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

This road was opened on Thursday after one week. The Revenue and Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi said that over 200 roads are still closed and restoration is underway.

“Last night due to the heavy rainfall, Kalka-Shimla road was also blocked, restoration is underway so far it has been opened for light vehicles. There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field,” Negi said.

Yesterday, the regional meteorological department in Shimla issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall with thunder likely to occur in parts of Himachal Pradesh.