Severe heat conditions in Khammam

A maximum of 46.8 degree Celsius temperature was recorded at Khanapur of Khammam Urban while above 46 degree Celsius temperature was recorded at gate Karepalli, Wyra, Pammi and Mudigonda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 09:04 PM

Khammam: Several mandals in erstwhile Khammam district reeled under extreme heat conditions as above 45 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in several parts in the past 24-hours.

Khammam Urban, Singareni, Wyra, Mudigonda, Konijerla and Chinthakani mandals in Khammam district and Chunchupally, Paloncha, Julurpad, Pinapaka, Manugur, Bhadrachalam, Cherla and Aswapuram in Kothagudem district were under red-alert.

In Kothagudem district a maximum of 46.9 degree Celsius temperature was recorded at Garimellapadu in Chunchupalli mandal while the day time temperatures in eight mandals was above 45 degree Celsius.