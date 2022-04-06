Sexagenarian woman charred to death in Mahabubabad district

Published: Updated On - 10:06 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Mahabubabad: In a heart wrenching incident, a woman was charred to death as hut where she was asleep in their hut due to suspected electric short circuit which led to fire in the hut in the wee hours of Wednesday at Kancharlagudem village of Kuravi mandal in the district.

The deceased was Banoth Sadhu (65), wife of Banoth Bichha. The incident happened around 2 am, and her husband was sleeping outside of the hut. Her son Kotya lives in another house in the same locality. As it was a thatched house, the fire spread so quickly and destroyed it.

The woman was charred to death. Kuravi police led by SI Ranapratap have reached the spot and are probing the incident.

