SFI urges Telangana govt to withdraw GO 33

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 09:24 PM

Hyderabad: The Students Federation of India (SFI) Telangana committee on Friday demanded the State government to withdraw the GO 33, which was issued to determine domicile status for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

In a statement on Friday, SFI state president RL Murthy and secretary T Nagaraju said due to GO 33 there was a possibility that Telangana students would lose their domicile status, if they studied Classes IX to XII in other States.

Previously, the previous BRS government had decided that those who had studied four years out of seven years from Class VI to XII were considered as Telangana natives, they said, adding that the new GO requires four years of education from Class XI to XII to be considered as locals.

Due to the new rule, students who have come from other States to Telangana to pursue education would be considered as the local here and this would impact Telangana students’ admission prospects.

Rules that were being followed to determine domicile status for government employment opportunities should be applied to medical admissions, they added.