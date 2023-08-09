Congress accuses Shah of admitting personal inadequacy as India’s HM on Manipur issue

| Shah Accepting His Own Incompetence As Hm Of India Over Manipur Says Congress

The video of the two women being paraded by a mob in Manipur went viral on July 19, a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

By IANS Updated On - 08:30 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday said that Home Minister Amit Shah is accepting his own incompetence and is admitting the absolute unworthiness of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the violent situation in the northeast state.

“It’s absolutely shameful that the Home Minister is questioning the “timing” of the release of the horrific video from Manipur,” Congress General Secretary Communications incharge Jairam Ramesh said.

“By claiming on the floor of the Parliament that the intelligence agencies did not know about the existence of such a video, he’s only accepting his own incompetence as the Home Minister of India. He’s also inadvertently admitting the absolute unworthiness of the Chief Minister of Manipur,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Shah, while speaking in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion said that the ethnic strife in Manipur is shameful, but what’s more shameful is how opposition is playing politics over the issue.

“Why was the video not shared with the DGP and police agencies? Why were the cops kept in dark about the incidents?” Shah asked in Lok Sabha.

He said, “Once the video came in public domain, we acted immediately. We identified the culprits and arrested them.”