Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport amid rumours of accident in US

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri and son AbRam were also seen at the Mumbai airport

By ANI Updated On - 10:16 AM, Wed - 5 July 23

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan was snapped on his return to India from the US at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday. Earlier there were reports that the superstar suffered an injury in the US.

King Khan looked handsome as always and was seen in a blue hoody sweatshirt that he teamed up with pair of comfy pants and a white T-shirt. He accessorized his look with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses.





Reportedly, during the shooting of an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, Shah Rukh had got injured and hurt his nose. As per reports, he was immediately given medical attention.

Meawhile Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam were also seen at the Mumbai airport. The mother-son duo was seen walking hand-in-hand and seen to indulge in fun banter.

Gauri wore a printed blue floral dress that she topped up with a black blazer. She completed her look with a black handbag and pair of sunglasses while her son looked cute in his casual outfit.



Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the ‘King of Romance,’ has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions worldwide through his numerous romantic films. While SRK has portrayed a wide range of characters in various genres, his romantic films hold a special place in the hearts of his fans. He has given us numerous romantic comedies and intense love stories that have become timeless classics.

The handsome young hunk with a dimpled smile completed 31 years in bollywood on June 25.

Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster action-thriller ‘Pathaan’, which was released in January this year.

He will soon be seen in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

Helmed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

The actor will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, following which he will play in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani‘s ‘Dunki’.

‘Dunki’ will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.

Not only a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, but he might be seen making a special appearance in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

On Tuesday, the ace filmmaker revealed whether SRK will be having a special cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh- starrer film or not.

Karan went live on Instagram on Tuesday evening, to interact with fans about his upcoming film. One of the fans asked if he was in the film, to which he replied, “Fortunately for all of you, I’m not in the film.”

A user asked the filmmaker if Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, to which he replied, “No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film.” However, he added that SRK’s blessings are with them.

King Khan was seen in a special cameo role in Karan’s last directorial ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Talking about special cameos in the film KJo dropped some hints, and said, “There are three surprise cameos in the movie. I’m not revealing any of the names.”