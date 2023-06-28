Shah Rukh Khan to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) will join his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in a movie, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) will join his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in a movie, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The actor has already worked with his son Aryan Khan for his directional debut; now, he’s joining his daughter on the silver screen.

The King Khan will work once again with Siddarth Anand as this movie will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Films. There is no confirmation on the title of the film yet, but the casting has already begun, and the shooting will start by the end of the year.

Sujoy Ghosh is well known for his films such as ‘Kahaani’, ‘Kahaani 2’, and ‘Badlaa’. Sujoy is going to work on a new genre for this film.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has ‘Dunki’ and ‘Jawaan’ lined up, and Suhana will debut with ‘The Archies’ alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and various other stars.

— Sanam Sri Sai Sanjay