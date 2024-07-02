Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured with Pardo alla Carriera at 77th Locarno Film Festival

The 58-year-old star, who has a career spanning over three decades in Hindi cinema, will be feted with the honour at Locarno's iconic Piazza Grande on August 10 as a tribute to his work in Indian cinema.

By IANS Published Date - 2 July 2024, 04:10 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera, or career leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, a 10 day festival from August 7th to August 17th.

Along with the honour, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic 2002 film ‘Devdas’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will be screened on August 11, and SRK will appear at the Forum @Spazio Cinema for a conversation open to the public.

“To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan to Locarno is a dream come true. The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema are unparalleled, he is a legend of our times,” say Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director of Locarno Film Festival.

He further stated, “Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films,” tagging him as ‘people’s hero,’ and describing him as Cultured and down to earth

Since his debut in 1992 with ‘Deewana’, Shah Rukh Khan has starred in numerous blockbusters, including ‘Baazigar’, ‘Darr’, ‘Anjaam’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Swades’, ‘Dear Zindagi’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Raees’, ‘Pathan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’.