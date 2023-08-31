Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ trailer out: Action, drama and punchy dialogues await

The official trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" has arrived and it promises to take the fans on a ride filled with action, emotions and powerful dialogues.

By PTI Published Date - 01:52 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

New Delhi: The official trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Jawan” has arrived and it promises to take the fans on a ride filled with action, emotions and powerful dialogues.

The trailer comes just seven days ahead of the Atlee directorial’s release in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu — possibly the first instance for any mainstream movie.

“Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” Shah Rukh posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

The trailer opens with shots of a wounded person floating on a river before he is rescued by a tribe.

“Ek Raja tha, ek ke baad ek jung harta gaya. Bhookha, pyaasa ghum raha jungle me. Bohat gusse me tha,” Shah Rukh’s character says in the background.

The next moment sees him taking commuters of a metro train hostage, along with his team, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

In one of the most cracky scenes, a voice from a handheld transceiver asks the actor, “What do you want?”, to which he replies, “Chahiye to Alia Bhatt.” And this is just the opening moments of the trailer, which offers a lot more to the fans than the movie’s prevue, unveiled by the team in July.

Throughout the trailer, Shah Rukh can be seen in multiple avatars, including one where he is sporting grey hair and another with a moustache. The variety of looks have inspired fan theories that the actor could be playing a double role in the movie.

Nayanthara plays the cop who is tasked with bringing down Shah Rukh’s vigilante character but in many moments, she is also seen romancing the actor.

Actor Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance and she is seen wrestling Shah Rukh to the ground in one of the scenes.

The main antagonist is played by Vijay Sethupathi. His character is Kalee, who describes himself as the “fourth largest weapons dealer in the world”.

The trailer then takes a grim turn as it showcases plenty of gore, violence and bloodbath.

Like Shah Rukh’s blockbuster movie “Pathaan”, “Jawan” also strikes a patriotic chord as the actor, donning the army uniform, is seen delivering the dialogue, “Hum Jawan hai. Apni jaan hazaar baar daav par laga sakte hai, lekin sirf desk ke liye.Tumhare jaise desh bechne walo ke liye hargis nahi. (I’m a soldier and I can give my life a thousand times, but only for the country, not for somone like you, who sell our country).” In one of the scenes, Shah Rukh’s character makes and a grand entry with a cigar and a hammer.

“Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, deal with the father),” the character says. “Jawan” also stars Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.