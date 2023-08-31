Vijay Sethupathi opens up about school crush, Shah Rukh’s influence

It's difficult to find a woman who hasn't been captivated by SRK's charisma.

Chennai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making women go weak in their knees for decades with his charm. From young to old, women have been swooning on the man, who also goes by the sobriquet ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, in a career spanning over 30 years.

One would struggle to find a woman, who can claim not to have been smitten by SRK’s charisma.

Even some men would attest to that!

On Wednesday, during a pre-release event in Chennai for SRK-starrer ‘Jawan‘, actor Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a lead role in the film, shared an interesting anecdote from his school days.

He recalled being unable to approach a girl he had a crush on because she was infatuated with none other than SRK.

“When I was in school, I had a crush on a girl. But she didn’t know. Every Jaanu has a Ram after all (a reference to his 2018 film ’96). But that girl was in love with SRK. It has taken these many years to have my revenge,” Sethupathi said.

Shah Rukh left everyone in splits with his witty response.

“I think everyone praised me except Vijay Sethupathi sir. He was talking about some girls…. Vijay sir let me tell you, you can take revenge, but you can’t take my girls. They belong to me only,” SRK humorously said.

SRK and Sethupathi will have a face-off in ‘Jawan’, which is directed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film, which will also feature Deepika Padukone in a cameo.