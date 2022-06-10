Shalini Pandey features in Vikram Montrose’s music video ‘Sajna’

10 June 22

Hyderabad: Actor Shalini Pandey is seen in music composer Vikram Montrose’s (‘Sanju’ and ‘Shershaah’) recently released music video, titled ‘Sajna’. Shalini had garnered a lot of positive reviews for her Gujarati film ‘Rachna No Dabbo’ and short-film ‘Dwand’ as the leading lady, and is now gearing up for a Hindi feature film, alongside the release of ‘Sajna’.

Speaking about the song, Shalini said, “Right from the time I heard the audio track of the song, I was hooked. It’s an unusual track, very different from the regular fare. Vikram’s thought process, sensitive and layered storyline, and the director’s vision regarding the colour palette and the production design, everything about this song is very unique and it was a straight off the bat yes for me.”

The actor had to put on weight for this role to play the character. Shalini said, “I had to put on a certain amount of weight as I had to look sensuous and real at the same time. I was apprehensive but then it resonated with my thinking that one should be comfortable in their own skin. It was a challenge and I hope we achieved what we set out to do. The entire process got easy because the team was fabulous. They were very well prepared and knew exactly what they wanted from me as an actor. My director Yasir Jah helped me to transition into the character, and portray the layers and nuances it has to offer.”

Shalini has a packed schedule this year. Apart from ‘Sajna’, she is also gearing up for the release of a Hindi feature film where she plays the lead role and another one that is going on floors in September. Alongside, the actor is preparing for another music video and planning the production of two more Hindi features.

Singer Supriyaa Pathaak has lent her voice to this reverberating melody and the lyrics are penned by Shekhar Astitwa. The music video is choreographed by Sana Khan while it is directed by Yasir Jah. ‘Sajna’ is released on Vikram Montrose’s YouTube channel.

