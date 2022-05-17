Shamshabad: Inter student ends life after mother chides him for not studying

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: Upset over his mother scolding him for not studying and spending long hours with his friends, a teenage boy died, allegedly by suicide, in his house in Shamshabad on Monday.

The 17-year-old boy, an intermediate student at a private college, was reportedly seen with his mobile phone all the time and was spending time with friends rather than studying for the current intermediate examinations.

His mother had warned him several times. On Monday too, after spotting him sitting idle, she scolded him before going out. He is said to have locked his room from inside and hanged himself to death. Family members returned home and found him hanging. No suicide note was found.

The Shamshabad police booked a case and took up investigation.