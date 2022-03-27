Shanaya Kapoor shares pictures from ramp debut

By ANI Published: Published Date - 11:15 AM, Sun - 27 March 22

Shanaya turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra's show, along with 'Gehraiyaan' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Mumbai: Before hitting the big screens with her Bollywood debut ‘Bedhadak’, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor marked her ramp debut at the star-studded Lakme Fashion Show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya posted pictures of herself from the glamorous event on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

She wore a fitted gown with cut-out detailing and sequin-work, sparkling in shades of blue, black and purple.

Siddhant flaunted a long coat featuring geometric designs, paired with pants in matching shades of black and purple.

Friends, fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

“Wow Bella hadid,” Suhana Khan wrote.

“baby girl,” Ananya Panday added.

Sanjay Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Shanaya’s upcoming film ‘Bedhadak’ is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

The film, which also marks the debut of actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space.