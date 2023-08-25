Shanaya Kapoor wraps up first shooting schedule for Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’

By ANI Updated On - 12:40 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Mumbai: Actor Shanaya Kapoor concluded the first shooting schedule of her upcoming debut film Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a picture with the team of the movie and wrote, “And it’s a wrap as we conclude the first shooting schedule of #Vrushabha.”

Apart from her and Mohanlal, the film will also starred Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

A few days ago, producer Ektaa made the announcement about her new film ‘Vrushabha’ in collaboration with actor Mohanlal. Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

she wrote, “Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA – a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations. ‘Vrushabha’, directed by Nanda Kishore, will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The film is slated to release in 2024.