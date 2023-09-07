Sharjah unveils occupational safety guide

This comprehensive guide encompasses 26 crucial responsibilities and steps to foster a secure and healthy working environment across diverse workplaces

By ANI Published Date - 10:55 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Sharjah: The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA) has made a significant announcement regarding the release of the “Occupational Safety and Health Officers Guide”.

This comprehensive guide encompasses 26 crucial responsibilities and steps to foster a secure and healthy working environment across diverse workplaces. This initiative underscores the Emirate of Sharjah’s steadfast commitment to occupational safety and health to empower occupational safety and health officers to ensure employees’ and visitors’ safety and well-being.

Sheikh Engineer Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of (SPSA), emphasised that the UAE prioritizes safeguarding the health and safety of its workforce within the workplace. This commitment is evidenced through the issuance of legislation and laws to protect the rights of employees and labourers.

The release of this guide is closely aligned with the roles and responsibilities of occupational safety and health officers, encompassing both governmental and private entities operating within the Emirate of Sharjah. It also encourages the adoption of a robust safety culture to promote synergy between safety measures and productivity.

Dr. Musab Al-Amin, Occupational Health and Safety Advisor at the Authority pointed out that the guide offers a comprehensive perspective on a broad spectrum of responsibilities entrusted to occupational safety and health officers. These duties range from risk identification and assessment to employee training and enhancements to the work environment. The guide comprehensively addresses all aspects of safety and health.

With the launch of the “Occupational Safety and Health Officers Guide,” Sharjah is paving the way towards a prosperous and secure future for labourers and organisations. This aligns with their vision of realising a secure community devoid of hazards.

The Authority has rolled out 50 safety and occupational health guides so far as part of its commitment to enhancing the Sharjah occupational safety and health system. These guides ensure the safety of activities within the Emirate by providing essential information for risk monitoring, analysis, and implementing necessary preventative measures.

