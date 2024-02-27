Shark Tank India 3: Smart home gym ‘Aroleap’ bags Rs 1 cr deal with four sharks

Debuting on ‘Shark Tank India 3’, Aroleap which is an all-in-one wall mounted home gym solution, covers full-body workouts.

By IANS Published Date - 27 February 2024, 11:31 AM

Mumbai: The IIT Delhi alumni’s brainchild ‘Aroleap’, an all-in-one smart home gym, has bagged a deal of Rs 1 crore with four sharks on the entrepreneurial reality show ‘Shark Tank India 3’.

Designed by IIT Delhi alumni, including Anurag Dani, Aman Rai, and Rohit Patel, it is the answer to simplifying fitness for all, bringing personalised training and full-range workouts right to your doorstep.

The exercises possible on Aroleap are — squats, deadlift, bench press and others. They sought Rs 1 crore for 2.5 per cent equity from the sharks.

Aroleap addresses the pressing need for accessible, data-driven personal training, empowering individuals nationwide to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

The brand aims to democratise fitness by streamlining workout routines and ensuring optimal results with its flagship product, a wall-mounted strength training machine.

Boasting over 100 gym exercises consolidated into a single compact unit, Aroleap transcends the limitations of traditional home gyms.

The pitchers sealed a deal of Rs 1 crore for 5 per cent equity with sharks Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts), and Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com).

Talking about their experience, Aman Rai said: “Appearing on Shark Tank with our brand Aroleap was an experience like nothing before. Even though we had a lot of pitching experience, it was our first time in front of the camera, pitching in such a high-pressure setting.”

“Sharks were able to see through the business and identify the problems by asking the right questions. They gave us deep, non-superficial and specific actionable advice within a span of an hour. It was the first time when we got to self-reflect on softer aspects of leading a startup and have already started working on their feedback,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ streams on Sony LIV.