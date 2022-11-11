‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover announces his autobiography titled ‘Doglapan’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: Ashneer Grover, ‘Shark Tank India’ judge, took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he has penned his ‘autobiography’. Describing the book as ‘my incredible life story!’, the entrepreneur revealed that the book is titled ‘Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups’, and is being published by Penguin India.

“Is kitab padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum apni naukri chhod doge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge. To get absolute clarity in life – read my incredible life story!(sic),” the BharatPe co-founder tweeted.

Is kitab padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum apni naukri chhod doge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge. To get absolute clarity in life – read my incredible life story ! Order your copy of ‘Doglapan’ now on Amazon.https://t.co/snrfbhGRE5 pic.twitter.com/rNhTld8mWr — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 10, 2022

The business executive even claimed his ‘autobiography’ became number 1 bestseller overnight, and was sold out as well. Soon after the post went viral, netizens started questioning Grover.

“Who is author”?, a user asked, to which Grover replied, “I am the author. It’s a memoir / autobiography with a twist.”

I am the author. It’s a memoir / autobiography with a twist 😉 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 10, 2022

‘Doglapan’, which literally translates to hypocrisy, was spouted by Grover during an episode of the first season of ‘Shark Tank India’. The dialogue became an instant hit, and was converted into memes. The book priced at Rs 449, will arrive on December 26.