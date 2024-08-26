Sharvari is in an ‘Alpha state of mind’

Sharvari took to Instagram on Monday and shared a slew of pictures featuring her in “action mode”, where she is seen working out. She captioned it: “Alpha state of mind #MondayMotivation”

By IANS Updated On - 26 August 2024, 01:55 PM

Sharavri

Mumbai: Ahead of her shoot in Kashmir, actress Sharavri is in an “Alpha” state of mind as she intensely preps for the schedule.

Team “Alpha” is heading to Kashmir on Monday to shoot for the second schedule of the entertainer.

The actress had earlier shared her excitement to shoot in Kashmir, which is also called as “Heaven on Earth.”

Talking about her upcoming schedule, Sharvari had earlier said: “I can’t wait to be on the sets of Alpha again and I can’t wait to shoot in Kashmir! I’m thrilled that it’s going to be a very exciting schedule. The Alpha team will be meeting after some time so we are all super ready to start the Kashmir sked!”

“And on the sets of Alpha, I’m like a ball of energy soaking everything and trying to learn and better myself. To get an opportunity like this so early in one’s career is truly a blessing. I’m just humbled to be in such a franchise that has the megastars of our film industry in it!”

Sharvari is currently basking on the success of “Munjya”, which raked in Rs. 100 crore. She was also seen in “Maharaj” and “Vedaa”, of which she had offered a glimpse into her boxing preparations, which she underwent for seven months and endured “countless muscle pulls”.

She wrote, “7 months of boxing prep. 2 hours daily for 6 days a week. Countless muscle pulls. Rehab. Back to the grind… again… No shortcuts. Eyes on the prize #MondayMotivation #Vedaa”

The film, which stars John Abraham and is directed by Nikkhil Advani, centers on a Dalit girl who is being abused by the upper caste and how Abhimanyu plays a crucial role in her life.