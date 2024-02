Shashi Tharoor Gets France Highest Honor | Chevalier de la Legion d’honneur | Indo-French Relations

Shashi Tharoor, a former UN diplomat and Congress MP, was awarded France's highest civilian distinction, the 'Chevalier de la Legion d'honneur,' for his support of France and efforts to strengthen Indo-French relations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 06:40 PM

