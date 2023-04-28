Shattering gender stereotypes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ with Pepsi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: Personifying the youth’s unwavering passion and unshakable spirit through its disruptive narratives, Pepsi unveiled yet another rendition of its empowering new brand positioning ‘Rise Up, Baby!’. The campaign features actor, youth icon and an inspiration for women across the country, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. With this campaign, Samantha joins Pepsi’s star-verse as one of its newest brand ambassadors.

All set to redefine the clichés around gender roles in society, the stirring and inspiring campaign aims to encourage women to follow their passions and irrepressible beliefs to break the societal norms that the world has created for them. Portraying the archetypal situations an Indian woman faces daily, from being questioned for not being married by a certain age, shamed for staying out late for work or taking up a lead action-oriented role, the campaign is a commentary on the millions of passive comments and pressures that women go through in life.

The gripping campaign through its powerful three words, ‘Rise Up Baby’, pays homage to the free-spirited women who do not let others define their worth, and march to their own rhythm. Samantha is an embodiment of a non-conformist woman who is confident with her personality and lives her life the way she wants to. She is looked up to by millions of women across the country as an inspiration for standing up for herself through every challenging situation.

Pepsi’s new campaign, featuring her lively and resilient persona, aims to inspire every woman out there to own their life with unwavering self-confidence, authenticity, and mettle. The campaign reverberates the irrefutable truth that the modern woman is truly indefatigable and nonchalant in the pursuit of her dreams and callings.

Commenting on the campaign, Samantha said, “I strongly believe that women should always follow their hearts, shattering the stereotypes that society has set for us. The campaign was, therefore, even more special for me as it exemplifies the unshakable and persistent spirit of the women of this generation while inspiring them to wear their quirks on their sleeves. I am truly excited to be associated with Pepsi and cannot wait for fans to get inspired by the campaign and ‘Rise Up, Baby!”

