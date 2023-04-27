Four reasons why Telugu family drama ‘Balagam’ is worth watching

Strong performances and family-friendly content are two of the reasons why you should watch Balagam on Prime Video.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:41 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: If you are a fan of family dramas, and have been looking to watch something new in this genre, then look no further. Following its success in theatres, the Telugu family drama ‘Balagam’ is now streaming on Prime Video. Ever since it dropped on the service, the audience has been raving about the film’s intricate storyline and power-packed performances by the cast.

Directed by debutant director Venu Yelandi, the film stars Priyardashi Pulikonda, Kavya Kalyanram, Sudhakar Reddy, Kota Jayaram, Muralidhar Goud, and Mime Madhu in pivotal roles. Breaking the barriers of language, ‘Balagam’ has found its place in the audience’s hearts, and here are four compelling reasons why everyone should watch this film:

Strong performances

Led by the natural and versatile actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the film also features some of the talented actors, including Kavya Kalyanram, Sudhakar Reddy, Kota Jayaram, Muralidhar Goud, and Mime Madhu. Each of them has given a compelling performance as grief-stricken individuals who are navigating through the tragedy.

Pro tip: Keep a tissue handy because their performances will surely make you teary-eyed.

Interesting storyline

‘Balagam’ revolves around the aftermath of the sudden death of the patriarch of a family in a Telangana village. The film explores the impact of this event on the family and their relationships with each other and the people in the village, and how it becomes the reason for a family coming together. The plot not only leaves the audience emotional, but it is also thought-provoking and engaging.

Cultural setting

The film is set in a village in Telangana, giving the viewers a chance to experience the culture and traditions of this region of India. From typical clothing to deep diving into various rituals and customs of the State, the film transports the viewers to Telangana.

Family-friendly content

‘Balagam’ is a family drama, hence it’s a good option for families to sit down together and watch it from the comfort of their homes. While the plot is emotional and engaging, the music is inspired by the folk songs of the State, adding a touch of authenticity and making for a perfect family watch.