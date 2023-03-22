| She Becomes Better Actor With Every Film Director Anubhav Sinha On Dia Mirza

She becomes better actor with every film: Director Anubhav Sinha on Dia Mirza

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:37 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: In a recent post on Instagram, Anubhav Sinha, director of the upcoming movie ‘Bheed’, gives a wholesome shout-out to Dia Mirza, who plays a pivotal role in the social drama. The two have previously worked on ‘Thappad’, ‘Cash’ and ‘Dus’, making ‘Bheed’ their fourth project together.

“When we first met, she was the new Miss India. Then we made a lot of music videos together. Then ‘Dus’, ‘Cash’, and whatnot. She becomes a better actor with each film. Thank you, Dia,” wrote the filmmaker.

In the past, Dia has expressed how much she loves Sinha’s work and how ‘Bheed’ is a project very close to her heart. “I hope ‘Bheed’ expands our worldview and helps us to include in it, human beings who are just like us but don’t have the luxury to live in a sanitised bubble,” the actor said in a statement.

‘Bheed’ is set to release worldwide on March 24, and stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur, and Ashutosh Rana, alongside Mirza, in pivotal roles.