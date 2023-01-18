Dia Mirza spots the Himalayan marmot while shooting for ‘Dhak Dhak’

Hyderabad: In a recent tweet, actor-producer Dia Mirza shared an adorable memory from her filming schedule in Ladakh for ‘Dhak Dhak’, where she spotted the rare Himalayan Marmot.

In the past, she has shared that the shooting schedule for ‘Dhak Dhak’ had to be done over an extended period and the crew has been travelling constantly from one location to another across tough terrain. It’s nice to see that the actor managed to take a moment to embrace the nature even through hectic schedules.

One of the most beautiful sightings while filming for #DhakDhak in Ladakh was this #HimalayanMarmot 🌏 We spent a good 10mins watching one another. #ForNature #ForeverWild #WildForLife pic.twitter.com/drBjsR1dH9 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Dia will be seen in an interesting avatar in ‘Dhak Dhak’, where she plays a hijab-clad biker. The film has been making huge waves since its shoot commenced in 2022 not just for its stunning cast but also for its unusual premise of four women on bikes undertaking the journey of a lifetime from Delhi to the world’s highest motorable pass – KhardungLa pass.

It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi, and is helmed by Tarun Dudeja, jointly produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Aayush Maheshwari under the banners of Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films.