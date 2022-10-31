Shefali Shah brings a sneak peek of her wardrobe filled with emotions and memories

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:03 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Shefali’s upcoming ‘Three of Us’ has made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from November 20 to November 28, in Goa.

Hyderabad: Shefali Shah has been continuously running busy this year with back-to-back releases of her films and web series that made her own the year. Having taken out a little time from her busy schedule, the actor cleaned up her wardrobe and found a lot of memories of her sisterhood.

While taking to her social media, Shefali shared pictures of her cleaned wardrobe with a note mentioning the memories attached to her clothes and the journey she had with her clothes. She further mentioned in the caption while tagging her loved ones:

“Traveling clothes of sisterhood

@nivrathore @minalmashru @dimpledhanak @godb.11 @radhikamehra @pallavisymons @sandhyabellarae @vaisshalee @nehabassi7 @teasemakeup”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Apart from this, Shefali is also a face who has won a major acclamation for her performance as recently she won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for Jalsa. After this, she won ‘The Alberto Sordi Family Award’ for ‘Delhi Crime 1’ in Italy. Later, she also went on to win Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for ‘Delhi Crime S1’.

Shefali’s upcoming ‘Three of Us’ has made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from November 20 to November 28, in Goa.

On the work front, after Shefali treated the audience with her much-awaited ‘Delhi Crime 2’, she is now winning love from the masses for her recently released medical campus comedy drama ‘Doctor G’, where she’s seen along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.