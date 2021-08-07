SHGs received Rs 1,964 cr as interest reimbursement: Errabelli

Minisrer said that Rs 37.54 cr interest payment had been made to 10,392 SHGs in Warangal Urban district alone

By | Published: 9:55 pm 9:57 pm

Warangal Urban: As many 3,17,531 self-help groups in the state have so far received Rs 1,964 crore towards reimbursement of the interest under the interest-free loans scheme, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Speaking at a meeting of distribution of the interest-free loans to the SHGs at Kamalapur under the Huzurabad Assembly segment here on Saturday, he said that Rs 37.54 crore interest payment had been made to 10,392 SHGs in Warangal Urban district alone. “Coming to the Huzurabad constituency, Rs 26. 16 crore interest waived for the 8,512 SHGs, while 1,371 SHGs got Rs 8.12 crore in Kamalapur mandal,” he explained.

The practice is that the SHGs pay interest to banks for the loans. Under VLR, the state government credits the interest to the banks which reimburse the interest to SHGs. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is working for the autarky of the women by providing interest-free loans to the members of the SHGs,” he added.

Marking the National Handloom Day, the Minister has honoured the handloom weavers. He has also spun the Charka on the occasion.

Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman, Warangal Urban Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Sudhir Kumar, Parakal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanmantu, DRDO Srinivas Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .