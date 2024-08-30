Shifted from some liberal positions, but my values have not changed: Harris

Democrat Presidential candidate says she'd name a Republican to serve in her Cabinet if she were elected, though she didn't have a name in mind

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Savannah. — Photo:AP

Savannah: Vice President Kamala Harris has defended shifting away from her some of her more liberal positions in her first major television interview of her presidential campaign, but insisted her “values have not changed” even as she is “seeking consensus”.

Sitting with her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris on Thursday was asked about changes in her policies over the years, specifically her reversals on fracking and decriminalizing illegal border crossings. “I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris replied.

The interview with CNN’s Dana Bash gave Harris a chance to try to quell criticism that she has eschewed uncontrolled environments while also giving her a fresh platform to define her campaign and test her political mettle ahead of an upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump set for Sept 10. But it also carried risk as her team tries to build on momentum from the ticket shakeup following Joe Biden’s exit and last week’s Democratic National Convention.

“First and foremost, one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to strengthen and support the middle class,” Harris said. “When I look at the aspirations, the goals, the ambitions of the American people, I think that people are ready for a new way forward.”

The CNN interview was taped at 1:45 pm Thursday at Kim’s Cafe, a local Black-owned restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, and aired in the evening. Harris also brushed off Trump’s questioning of her racial identity after the former President said she “happened to turn Black”. Harris, who is of Black and South Asian heritage, said it was the “same old, tired playbook”.

“Next question.” She also said she’d name a Republican to serve in her Cabinet if she were elected, though she didn’t have a name in mind.

Joint interviews during an election year are a fixture in politics; Biden and Harris, Trump and Mike Pence, Barack Obama and Biden — all did them at a similar point in the race. The difference is those other candidates had all done solo interviews, too. Harris hasn’t yet done an in-depth interview since she became her party’s standard bearer five weeks ago, though she did sit for several while she was still Biden’s running mate.

Harris and Walz are still introducing themselves to voters, unlike Trump and Biden, of whom people had near-universal awareness and opinion. Harris said serving with Biden was “one of the greatest honours of my career,” as she recounted the moment he called to tell her he was stepping down and would support her.