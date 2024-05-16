Shikhar Dhawan announces ‘Dhawan Karenge’ chat show

Celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvan Bam, and Rishabh Pant will appear in candid conversations with Dhawan on his show.

By ANI Published Date - 16 May 2024, 02:20 PM

Mumbai: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to don the hat of a host with his new chat show ‘Dhawan Karenge’.

In his show, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvan Bam, and Rishabh Pant will be seen in candid mode with Dhawan.

Sharing his excitement on his debut as a host, Dhawan said, “Embarking on this inaugural journey with Da One Entertainment feels like stepping onto a pristine field, brimming with anticipation and thrill. Dhawan Karenge pledges to artfully fuse the essence of diverse industries like movies, sports, spirituality, and the business world, crafting a genuine and mesmerizing immersive experience.”

He added, ” As I dive into this venture, I’m poised to bring forth my A-game, infusing the talk show with my distinct persona and energy that cricket lovers recognize. It’s not just about entertainment; it’s a personal connection with my fans, a chance to unveil facets previously unseen and foster genuine connections. Each episode will unfold like a fresh innings, with its narrative and ambiance, eagerly awaiting to be shared with our viewers! I’m thrilled to collaborate with One Digital Entertainment and Jio Cinema in bringing this vision to life.”

‘Dhawan Karenge’ will also see guests dive into a plethora of interactive segments, from shayari banters to playful recreations of the iconic Dhawan pose. As Shikhar and the guests go down the memory lane in each episode, read a statement.

The show has been curated and produced by Asia’s leading media network One Digital Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Dhawan has not played an IPL match for Punjab Kings (PBKS) since April 9. The senior batter is sidelined with a shoulder injury. Dhawan has ended his campaign in IPL 2024 scoring 152 runs in five games and missed 6 games for the team, leaving a massive void.