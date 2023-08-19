Shimla moving towards normalcy after rain fury

Himachal Pradesh has been battered with heavy rains in the last few days triggering flash floods and landslides in the state.

Published Date - 11:36 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Shimla: Shimla is moving towards normalcy after the devastating cloudburst and landslide that have claimed the lives of over 70 people. Tourists have started visiting the hill state again. Tourism business units hope for a revival of business which has been badly hit by flash floods and rain.

A tourist Jagdeep Singh said, “There is no fear. I am feeling very excited to be here. The weather is also fine and the rain has stopped.” Another tourist from Punjab said that the weather is fine and there is occasional rainfall. “We are a total of 8 tourists from Punjab. It is a wonderful place to visit. There is no fear and others should also visit the place.” A tourist guide Yusuf said that he has spent 10 years here and faced lot of trouble due to heavy rain and bad weather. “Now the weather has improved a lot and from today tourists have started arriving in the city again. We have faced huge losses in the business and now I would like to spread the message that tourists should visit the city and come out of fear.”

A foreign tourist from the UK said that the roads have reopened and authorities were very cooperative. “It is safe to be here. I have insurance. My brother came here for his honeymoon last month and my mother visited the place 40 years ago. Tourists should be careful and not travel when it rains. I would say my friends to check the weather forecast and travel. It is worth visiting the place.”

Prince Kukreja, Vice president Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association said that the losses have been massive. “When the incident happened in Manali on 9th July then tourist footfall had reduced. We had booking for August 14 and 15 but due to the Summer Hill incident, again the influx has reduced. I believe that in the coming days, the footfall will increase.” Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in some districts of Himachal Pradesh, as per Meteorological Centre Shimla.

According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year’s monsoon season.