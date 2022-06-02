Shiv Nadar University opens admissions for Ph.D programs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Shiv Nadar Foundation, has opened admissions for its Ph.D. programs in Engineering, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and Interdisciplinary Research.

This year, the University has also introduced a Ph.D. program in English where the scholars can either specialize in English Literature or English Language Teaching (ELT). The University offers a wide range of specializations for the Ph.D. programs including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Speech Technology, Data Science, Biometrics, Mergers and Acquisitions, and more. Further details on research programs are available at – https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/research.

Interested research aspirants can submit their application online latest by June 17 at https://apply.snuchennaiadmissions.com/.