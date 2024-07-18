‘Shivam Bhaje’ to hit screens on August 1, makers release first single

The makers recently announced the release date of the new-age intriguing divine suspense thriller starring Ashwin Babu and Digangana Suryawanshi in lead roles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 05:48 PM

Poster from the Film

Hyderabad: Raju Gari Gadi fame Ashwin’s latest film ‘Shivam Bhaje’ is all set for a release in theatres on August 1.

Produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under Ganga Entertainments, recently announced the release date of the new-age intriguing divine suspense thriller starring Ashwin Babu and Digangana Suryawanshi in lead roles.

Directed by Apsar, the film stars Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, Hyper Aadi, Sai Dheena, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Tulasi and other senior actors in crucial roles.

‘Ram Ram Eeswaram’, the first song from the movie, has been unveiled digitally by SS Thaman.

Tuned by music director Vikas Badisa with well written lyrics by Poornachari and vocals by singer Sai Charan, the song is designed to hypnotise and evoke praise for Lord Shiva.

The song received an amazing response from all quarters shortly after its release.

Maheswara Reddy is thrilled that people of all ages and regions report entering a meditative state and experiencing devotional chills while listening to the song. The song arrives at a pivotal point in the story and will be accompanied by equally captivating visuals.

Reddy also said that the film is nearing completion.

“Filming is done and post-production work is in its final stages. The film is on track for a release on August 1. Soon after the release of the first song, it received a wonderful response from all sectors of audience. Some listeners expressed feelings of deep happiness and devotion.”

Music director Vikas Badisa’s theme song and the other songs are a powerful asset to the film. The visuals by cinematographer Sivendra Dasarathi will undoubtedly leave an impression as strong as the music, added the producer and said that their company, Ganga Entertainments, is proud to present its debut film.

The film boasts a diverse story, collaboration with top industry professionals, and high production value.

Hero Ashwin Babu, director Apsar, and the rest of the cast express confidence in the film’s success.

“We are grateful that our journey began with the remembrance of Shiva, and with his blessings, every update has been met with a positive response. We are confident the film will appeal to a wide audience. We will reveal more details about the trailer release soon,” they said.