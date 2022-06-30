Shivani Rajasekhar withdraws from beauty pageant

Hyderabad: Actor Shivani Rajasekhar, who recently became one of the finalists at the Miss India 2022 beauty pageant, was supposed to represent Tamil Nadu in the soon-to-be-held grand finale. It is hereby declared that she has withdrawn from the race due to inevitable circumstances.

The actor is a Medical student and is slated to give her practical exams on July 3, the same date on which the grand finale is scheduled to be held. “It was very unfortunate that I missed out on a majority of training and grooming sessions and all the sub-contests, first because of my medical theory exams and then because I was down with Malaria. I was hoping to bounce back soon. But nothing seems to work my way. My practical exams have been pre-poned to July 3,” Shivani said, explaining her decision.

She has bid goodbye to the competition with a “heavy heart”. She hopes to make a big comeback next year.

Shivani wished the “super-talented and beautiful finalists” all the best. She also thanked her friends, well-wishers and supporters for always wishing her the best. “And sorry for not being able to go ahead in the contest. I am shattered too. And regarding my health, I am doing much better,” Shivani added.

The actor is currently in Guntur for the upcoming exam.

Shivani is doing ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’, an eight-episode ZEE5 web series. A rom-com, the same is directed by Sanjeev Reddy. Raj Tarun is its hero.