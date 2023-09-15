Shocking incident: Man rapes stray dog in Delhi

According to the FIR, a man, a resident of Subhash Nagar, has been engaging in the sexual abuse of stray dogs for a considerable period

15 September 23

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped a stray dog in the national Capital, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The complaint was lodged against the accused by an activist and a member of People for Animals (PFA) at Rajouri Garden police station in west Delhi.

According to the FIR, obtained by IANS, a man, a resident of Subhash Nagar, has been engaging in the sexual abuse of stray dogs for a considerable period. ”

As an animal activist, I came across videos and images circulating on the social media, which prompted me to take action against this horrendous crime targeting defenceless animals. If this is disregarded, I fear that this man may escalate to committing dreadful offences against women in the future,” said the complainant.

“As a member of PFA, I am filing this complaint urgently. I have attached supporting images for the aforementioned complaint. I kindly request immediate action against the accused by registering a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the PCA Act,” she further added in her complaint.

“The unnatural act of rape involving a female dog has been occurring for the past few months, with the most recent incident on September 6 between 6 to 7 a.m.,” the FIR read.

The official said that a case under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act has been registered on Thursday and a probe has been initiated.