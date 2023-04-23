Shocking: Man stabbed to death in Delhi

The man was stabbed in Delhi's Raj Park area and it was so brutal that the victim's intestine had fallen out.

By IANS Published Date - 10:18 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

Representational Image.

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Raj Park area, a police police said on Sunday.

The official said that they received a PCR call at 12.23 a.m. The caller said that a man had been stabbed near Raj Park Rathi Hospital street. The stabbing was so brutal that his intestine had fallen out.

The victim was identified as Virender Singh, a resident of Hathras, with the help of his Aadhaar Card.

Police informed his wife Asha about the incident.

Jitender was taken to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said that Mobile Crime Team and FSL Team were called to the spot and exhibits were collected.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR of murder under section 302 of IPC.

“His personal belongings were found to be intact. The motive behind the murder is not clear as of now,” said the official.