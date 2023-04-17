Hyderabad: Document writer murdered, four taken into custody

A document writer-cum-stamp vendor was allegedly kidnapped and later murdered by a group of persons in Kothur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

A document writer-cum-stamp vendor was allegedly kidnapped and later murdered by a group of persons in Kothur

Hyderabad: A document writer-cum-stamp vendor was allegedly kidnapped and later murdered by a group of persons in Kothur, Rangareddy district on Sunday night. Four persons who were allegedly involved in the murder have been taken into custody by the police.

According to the police, the victim M Karunakar Reddy, a resident of Mallapur was travelling in a car along with his relative Sridhar Reddy, when a group of persons stopped them at Kothur and after attacking the duo, dragged Karunakar into a car and drove away.

Following the incident, the police had booked a case and formed special teams to track down and rescue Karunakar. While the police teams were trying to trace the victim, the police received information from a private hospital at Gachibowli that a person named Karunakar, who was admitted at the hospital by some persons who had claimed he sustained injuries in a road accident, had died. The police rushed to the hospital and identified the person as Karunakar. The body was later shifted to mortuary and the Sections of the case altered to murder.

“Karunakar previously worked with one Madhusudhan Reddy, a mandal level public representative and following some issues, both of them parted ways. Karunakar set up a shop at Kothur Tahsildar office and started doing his work there,” said ACP Shadnagar, Ch Kushalkar.

On Sunday evening, when Karunakar was going in a car along with his relative Sridhar, four persons Vishnu Reddy, Vikram Reddy, Arif and Anil Kumar waylaid them. “They beat up Sridhar and dragged away Karunakar into their car. It is not clear later what happened. We suspect the victim was beaten up badly and later fearing he might die, the four suspects admitted him at a hospital in Gachibowli and fled away,” said the official.

The family members of Karunakar told the police that the victim was having some issues with Madhusudhan as the latter forced him to make some fake documents and feared his wrongdoings might get exposed.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Kothur on Monday morning when relatives and friends of Karunakar staged a protest demanding stringent action against the persons who killed Karunakar. The protestors blocked the Bengaluru highway following which the police took some of them into preventive custody.