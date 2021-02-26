Shola Shoretire becomes Man Utd’s youngest player in Europa League

The teenage forward replaced Mason Greenwood in the 76th minute of United’s 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. As a result, he became the club’s youngest ever player in a European match, at the age of 17 years and 23 days.

Manchester: Shola Shoretire has become Manchester United’s youngest ever player to play in European competition after making his Europa League debut on Thursday.

The previous record-holder was former United forward Norman Whiteside, who was 108 days older than Shoretire when he played in a continental fixture for the first time in 1982.

Surprisingly, the tournament, venue, scoreline, and nationality of the opponents, Spanish, were all the same. The Reds drew 0-0 at home to Valencia in the UEFA Cup, the Europa League’s former guise, when Whiteside made his debut in Europe, on 15 September 1982.

Shoretire relished the remarkable achievement of being the youngest ever footballer to feature for Manchester United.

“What a feeling to make my European debut! To become United’s youngest ever player in Europe is an incredible honour and a proud moment for me and my family! On to the next round,” Shoretire tweeted.

Meanwhile, with a draw against Real Sociedad, the 13-time Premier League winners progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League 4-0 on aggregate

Manchester United will next lock horns with Chelsea on Sunday before they face Crystal Palace three days later in Premier League.